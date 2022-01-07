In pics: Maeklong Railway Market in Thailand
A vendor is seen at Maeklong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram Province, Thailand, Jan. 5, 2022. In Maeklong Railway Market, built along a railway track, a compromise is reached between vendors and passing commuter trains. When the rail track is clear, stall owners can set up stalls at will. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the market had attracted many tourists. Nowadays, due to the decrease of passengers, the number of trains that shuttle here every day has been reduced from eight to two. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
