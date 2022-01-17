Home>>
Railway workers prepare for Spring Festival travel rush
(Xinhua) 08:53, January 17, 2022
Staff members clean train carriages at a service garage in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 16, 2022. The Spring Festival travel rush, China's largest annual travel rush, will last from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25 this year. During the 40-day travel season, also known as chunyun, many Chinese people will travel to meet their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which will fall on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-built urban railway in Vietnam officially inaugurated, transports 1 million passengers in 2 months
- Passengers celebrate Laba Festival on bullet train
- In pics: Maeklong Railway Market in Thailand
- China's Xinjiang logs over 185 mln tonnes of railway cargo volume in 2021
- China-Laos Railway in smooth operation a month after launch
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.