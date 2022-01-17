Railway workers prepare for Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 08:53, January 17, 2022

Staff members clean train carriages at a service garage in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 16, 2022. The Spring Festival travel rush, China's largest annual travel rush, will last from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25 this year. During the 40-day travel season, also known as chunyun, many Chinese people will travel to meet their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which will fall on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

