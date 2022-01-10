Passengers celebrate Laba Festival on bullet train

Ecns.cn) 14:31, January 10, 2022

Train attendants on Fuxing EMU (C5980) distribute Laba Congee in Bijie City, Guizhou Province, January 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

Passengers on Fuxing EMU(C5980) celebrated the Laba Festival ahead of schedule on Sunday in Bijie.

Laba Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday celebrated on the eighth day of twelfth month of the Chinese calendar, January 10 this year. People usually eat Laba Congee and garlic preserved in vinegar on this day.

