Pic story: lifelong commitment of father and son to railway business

Xinhua) 09:00, January 27, 2022

Combo photo shows Li Taihong (L) and Li Ke (R) getting onto trains in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022. Li Taihong, 54, and his son Li Ke are both train drivers of China Railway Taiyuan Bureau Group Co., Ltd. Working in different positions, they spend more time apart than together, especially during the Spring Festival travel rush.

Li Ke is proud to talk about his family tradition of working in the railway system. "My father has always been my role model. I will carry on his lifelong commitment to the railway business," he said. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Li Taihong talks with his son and grandson in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Li Taihong talks with his family members in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Li Taihong works at the driving cabin of a train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Li Taihong uses signal flags to direct the train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022

Li Taihong prepares for a train to depart in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Combo photo shows Li Taihong (top) and Li Ke (R, bottom) working at the driving cabin of trains in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Combo photo shows Li Ke (L, photo on the left) and Li Taihong (R, photo on the right) preparing for trains to depart in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Li Ke uses signal flags to direct the train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Li Ke (R) works at the driving cabin of a train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Li Taihong checks the train before departure in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

Li Ke checks the connection of train carriages in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Jan. 25, 2022.

