NE China ports bustling with China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 15:54, January 18, 2022

HARBIN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's land ports of Manzhouli and Suifenhe on the China-Russia border have seen over 15,000 China-Europe freight trains since operations started in 2013, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

A total of 15,001 cross-border freight trains have passed through the two major ports in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, handling nearly 1.38 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo.

The imported and exported goods mainly include daily necessities and industrial machinery.

So far, over 20 China-Europe freight train routes pass through the two ports, linking 13 European countries with 60 Chinese cities including Guangzhou and Suzhou.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)