China expects railway trip surge during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 09:16, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of railway passenger trips during China's upcoming Spring Festival travel rush is expected to jump 28.5 percent from the holiday season last year, industry data shows.

A total of 280 million railway passenger trips are expected during China's largest annual travel rush, which will last from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25 this year, according to the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd.

During the 40-day travel season, also known as chunyun, many Chinese people will travel to meet their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which will fall on Feb. 1, 2022.

Local rail companies will take measures to streamline passenger services, such as adding signs and giving directions and facilitating contactless ticket checking at stations and offering infant care during trips.

