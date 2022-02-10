Construction of Yukun high-speed railway in acceleration after Spring Festival holidays

Xinhua) 16:28, February 10, 2022

Staff members work in a tunnel of the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022 shows staff members working outside a tunnel of the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022 shows staff members working at the site of a grand bridge project for the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022 shows the site of a grand bridge project for the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022 shows staff members working outside a tunnel of the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member works in a tunnel of the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at the site of a grand bridge project for the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Feb. 9, 2022. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work in a tunnel of the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work in a tunnel of the Yukun high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. The construction of the Yukun high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is in acceleration after the Spring Festival holidays. The railway is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities from five hours to two hours. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)