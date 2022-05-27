China-Europe freight train heads to Budapest

Xinhua) 11:41, May 27, 2022

YINCHUAN, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A freight train loaded with fiberglass departed Thursday morning from Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, bound for Budapest, Hungary.

The 1,300 tonnes of fiberglass, worth 10.5 million yuan (about 1.6 million U.S. dollars), is scheduled to travel around 8,500 km and arrive at its destination in 21 days, according to China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd.

It is the first China-Europe freight train operated from Ningxia this year, and also the first route linking the two cities.

The new route will greatly shorten the delivery time of enterprises, effectively accelerate the speed of goods circulation and payment, and reduce transportation costs.

