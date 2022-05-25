Int'l freight train departs from Chongqing for Myanmar
The first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar is about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
