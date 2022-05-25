Int'l freight train departs from Chongqing for Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:07, May 25, 2022

The first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar is about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Aerial photo shows the first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar departing from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Aerial photo shows the first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar departing from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

The first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar is about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

The first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar is about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Aerial photo shows the first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar being about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Aerial photo shows the first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar departing from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Aerial photo shows the first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar being about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

The first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar is about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member walks past an international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar at the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

The first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar is about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

The first international freight train linking Chongqing and Lincang in southwest China with Myanmar is about to set off from the Yuzui station in Chongqing, southwest China, on May 23, 2022. Carrying 60 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of mechanical equipment, electronic and auto parts, the train will pass through Lincang in southwest China's Yunnan province and arrive at Myanmar's Mandalay in about 15 days. This new freight train route can save about 20 days compared with traditional logistics routes and reduce 20 percent of logistics cost. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)