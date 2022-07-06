Chinese-built SGR porvides stable freight service in Kenya

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018 shows a double-decker container train of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya. According to data from Afristar, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 1.7 million TEUs of containers in the last five years. In addition, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR runs 16 freight trains daily. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2022 shows a tea export special train of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Nairobi, Kenya,. According to data from Afristar, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 1.7 million TEUs of containers in the last five years. In addition, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR runs 16 freight trains daily. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2017 shows the inland container depot in Nairobi, Kenya. According to data from Afristar, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 1.7 million TEUs of containers in the last five years. In addition, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR runs 16 freight trains daily. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Workers uncover the waterproof cloth covered on grains transported on the bulk grain shipping line of the Grain Bulk Handlers Ltd (GBHL) in Nairobi, Kenya, May 18, 2022. According to data from Afristar, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 1.7 million TEUs of containers in the last five years. In addition, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR runs 16 freight trains daily. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2018 shows a wire rod transport train of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya. According to data from Afristar, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 1.7 million TEUs of containers in the last five years. In addition, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR runs 16 freight trains daily. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 14, 2021 shows a bulk grain transport train of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya. According to data from Afristar, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 1.7 million TEUs of containers in the last five years. In addition, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR runs 16 freight trains daily. (Xinhua)

The first freight train of the Nairobi-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) arrives at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot in Kenya, on Dec. 17, 2019. The 120km Nairobi-Naivasha railway is an extension of the Chinese-built modern railway that connects Kenya's coastal port city Mombasa to the capital Nairobi. The Mombasa-Nairobi SGR, mainly financed by China and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), which began construction in 2014 and finished in 2017. According to data from Afristar, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 1.7 million TEUs of containers in the last five years. In addition, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR runs 16 freight trains daily. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Freight trains are seen at Nairobi station of Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Nov. 17, 2021. According to data from Afristar, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 1.7 million TEUs of containers in the last five years. In addition, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR runs 16 freight trains daily. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

