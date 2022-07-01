Huawei to support Kenya to boost cybersecurity amid growing threats

Xinhua) 09:51, July 01, 2022

NAIROBI, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology firm, Huawei, said Thursday it will support Kenya to boost its cyber security amid growing threats of digital attacks.

Maureen Mwaniki, the Vice-Director of Programs Management at Huawei Kenya told an internet forum in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in the number of people who moved to the online space both for work and social reasons.

"We have come up with measures that will keep people safe from cyberattacks as they go online," Mwaniki said during the 15th Kenya internet governance forum intended to generate dialogue towards the development of the ICT sector.

She observed that its training programs incorporate cyber security to ensure digital citizens can protect their personal data from malicious attacks as well as reduce the risks associated with remote working.

"Even our digital tools such as mobile devices and tablets also have enhanced measures to reduce vulnerability to cyber attacks," Mwaniki said.

She revealed that increased online learning has heightened the risk of children toward cyber attacks.

"Our products can help parents monitor what their children are watching so as to protect minors from harm," Mwaniki said.

She noted that the Chinese firm also assists its local partners to undertake safety drills to check how prepared they are in case of actual attacks.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)