Chinese firm steps up registration of Kenyan motorists using expressway

Xinhua) 23:50, June 23, 2022

Kenyan motorists are registering in droves to use the electronic payment system on the Nairobi Expressway ahead of its official launch as a Chinese firm that is managing the road takes services closer to people.

The firm, Moja Expressway Company, has in the last two weeks been moving around the Kenyan capital Nairobi to enable motorists to install on-board units (OBU) on their vehicles and register for the electronic toll collection (ETC) service.

"We are making it easy for you by bringing our team to malls near you for registration and installation of OBU. To register, have an identification document, logbook (hard or soft copy), 1,000 shillings (8.5 million U.S. dollars), a one-off service charge, and a minimum of 17 dollars to purchase toll points," said Moja Expressway Company in a notice on Thursday.

While one can use a manual toll collection card or pay cash when using the road, the company and the Kenyan government are favoring the electronic system because it is faster as compared to the rest as one takes only a few seconds to pay.

Gilbert Wandera, a businessman in Nairobi who uses the road regularly, said he registered for ETC to benefit from a 5 percent discount on toll fees.

"Besides the discount, I went for ETC because there is a dedicated lane on the Expressway which makes it easy to use the road and saves time," said Wandera, whose views captured those of tens of others who have registered.

The 27.1 km expressway, which is being used on a trial basis, is gaining popularity among motorists as well as commuters in Kenya due to its efficiency, with public transport vehicle operators starting new routes to cash in.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)