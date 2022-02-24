Chinese firm launches solar photovoltaic panels in Kenya to boost electrification rate

Xinhua) 08:34, February 24, 2022

NAIROBI, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese firm JinkoSolar on Wednesday launched its latest solar photovoltaic panel the Tiger Neo with a capacity of between 410 MW and 620 MW in the Kenyan market in order to boost the electrification rates in the country.

Sammy Borothi, business development manager of JinkoSolar-Sub Saharan Africa, said in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that the Tiger Neo is ideal for both household and industrial uses.

"The solar panel deploys the latest technology to ensure Kenya can harness its abundant solar energy resources to bridge the electricity gap," Borothi said.

Tiger Neo produces more than 3 percent more power compared to conventional solar panels while maintaining lower degradation over time, Borothi revealed. "The main motivation behind the development of more powerful solar panels such as Tiger Neo is to reduce the cost of utility-scale solar farms and ultimately electricity prices."

The Chinese firm supplied the 55 MW Garissa solar power plant in Eastern Kenya with photovoltaic panels. The Garissa solar power plant, which was commissioned in 2019, is believed to be the largest solar plant in East and Central Africa.

Titus Koech, technical service manager of JinkoSolar Kenya, stated that the new solar panels will play a big role in promoting rural electrification in Kenya and East Africa at large.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)