Chinese phone maker launches 5G smartphone in Kenya

Xinhua) 08:14, February 22, 2022

NAIROBI, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese phone maker Vivo on Monday announced the launch of the V23 5G smartphone in Kenya.

Shyam Xie, general manager of Vivo Kenya, told journalists in Nairobi that the premium smartphone will be available at retail price 59,999 shillings (528 U.S. dollars).

He said in 2021 the phonemaker created innovative breakthroughs despite the challenging economic environment.

"Last year, our sales volume achieved 230 percent increase, and expanded our team scale by two times to 250 employees. Now we are working with more than 300 partners and I believe it will keep growing in the near future," he revealed.

He noted that the Vivo smartphone made its debut into the Kenyan market in 2019 and has been expanding its operations in Kenya as part of its strategy to accelerate growth in various markets globally.

James Irungu, brand and communications manager of Vivo Kenya, said that demanding consumers, style-conscious trend setters and high-performance photographers will find the V23 5G provides an ideal combination of design elegance, premium photography features and 5G performance for gaming.

He observed that the V23 5G delivers exceptional camera capabilities in various aspects for stunning quality selfies and portrait shots, while wrapped in a lightweight, elegant design that is fashionable yet diverse in appeal with its unique color-changing surface.

