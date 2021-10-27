Kenya police receive facemasks from Chinese business community

Xinhua) 09:33, October 27, 2021

NAIROBI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese business community in Kenya on Tuesday donated 1 million shillings (9,000 U.S. dollars) worth of facemasks and sanitizers to the Kenya police service.

Edward Mbugua, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police hailed the donation from the Chinese, adding that both sides have maintained and enjoyed long-term friendships for many years.

Mbugua said that the security officers are in the front line in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring members of the public obey health protocols. "We, therefore, appreciate the donation from the Chinese because it will help to control COVID-19," Mbugua said.

Xie Guangqi, chairman of the Kenya Sichuan-Chongqing Chamber of Commerce said that the donations will assist to protect the law enforcement officers against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The facemasks and sanitizers will enable the police force to perform their roles while observing the health protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19," Xie said.

He observed that police officers provide an essential service that exposes them to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is just a humble gesture to express gratitude to the police for their work," Xie said.

Mbugua noted that the police service can better perform their duties as they have the required resources.

