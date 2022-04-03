Home>>
In pics: Giraffe Centre in Kenya
(Xinhua) 16:05, April 03, 2022
A giraffe is seen at the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Lin)
People interact with giraffes at the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Lin)
Tourists take food pellets to feed giraffes at the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Lin)
People interact with giraffes at the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Lin)
People visit the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Lin)
