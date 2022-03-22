In pics: Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya
Women work at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Ceramic products are shown at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
A woman makes beads with pottery earth at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
