In pics: Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya

Xinhua) 08:43, March 22, 2022

Women work at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A woman works at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A woman works at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Women work at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A woman works at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A woman works at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Ceramic products are shown at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A woman makes beads with pottery earth at the Kazuri workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 21, 2022. Kazuri, Swahili name for "small and beautiful," is a famous local brand for hand-made and hand-painted ceramic beads, jewelry and pottery in Kenya. The Kazuri workshop in Kazen has employed over 340 women, mostly single mothers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)