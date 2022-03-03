World Wildlife Day celebrated in Kenya
Two lions are seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
An elephant is seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Elephants are seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Two Hippos are seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
A lemur is seen in Moheli, Comoros, Jan. 8, 2022. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
