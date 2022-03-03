World Wildlife Day celebrated in Kenya

March 03, 2022

Two lions are seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

An elephant is seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Elephants are seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Two Hippos are seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A lemur is seen in Moheli, Comoros, Jan. 8, 2022. The World Wildlife Day, which is marked annually on March 3 to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants, is celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" this year. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

