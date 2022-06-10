Chinese business community donates equipment to slum school in Kenya

Xinhua) 08:56, June 10, 2022

NAIROBI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) on Thursday donated an assort of equipment to the Mcedo Beijing School located in the sprawling Mathare slums of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Liu Chenghui, Chairman of KCETA said that the school equipment donations represent the Chinese community's commitment to improving the quality of education in Kenya.

The donations included 87 upper-class chairs, 70 class lockers, six tables, 35 preprimary chairs, and five desks.

Zhang Yijun, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya said that the donations are a demonstration of the friendship that exists between Kenya and China.

Zhang noted that the donations will renew awareness of the need to promote the right of children to education, especially in disadvantaged areas.

"I hope all the students will study well and make progress every day so that they can contribute to their families and society as well as the friendship between Kenya and China," he added.

Benedict Kiage, Director of Mcedo Beijing School observed that the donations from the Chinese business community are timely as they will help to enhance the academic performance of the school.

"Students who learn in a good environment are likely to become productive citizens in the future," Kiage added.

He hailed the Chinese entrepreneurs for investing in the education of students who come from low-income households.

