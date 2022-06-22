Huawei ready to facilitate tech, green energy development in Namibia

Xinhua) 09:31, June 22, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech company, Huawei is eager to cooperate and assist Namibia in becoming fully connected in alignment with its digital aspirations.

This was affirmed by Huawei Namibia's managing director, David Yu in an interview with Xinhua Tuesday when asked how the tech giant could assist in fostering technological advancement in the country.

Namibia launched a National Broadband Policy in early 2020 to achieve reliable and affordable broadband access services for all.

"We look forward to more ICT cooperation with Namibia's government, large enterprises, and universities, to build a fully connected Namibia. This cooperation includes not an only commercial business, but also building an ICT talent ecosystem," said Yu.

He said that Huawei Namibia always holds the belief "in Namibia, for Namibia" and at the beginning of the year, the company donated one solar-pump system to Etunda Farm Primary School to provide water supply for students and faculties in the future.

Turning to Namibia's green energy prospects, Yu said Huawei fully recognized Namibia's Green Hydrogen Strategy, stressing that his company had the expertise and capacity to facilitate development in that area.

"Huawei also has a digital energy business group. It means Huawei can be one of the solution and equipment providers in the green hydrogen chain. Huawei is willing to be a bridge to connect Chinese hydrogen companies with Namibia," he explained.

Huawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology.

"By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally. Huawei will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization," he outlined.

According to Yu, Huawei came into Namibia in 2005 and has already provided telecommunication services for 2.3 million Namibians.

"The significant milestone is that Huawei helped Namibia build the first 4G network and let Namibia become one of the first nations to reach the 4G era in Africa," he added.

A 2021 paper presented at the Bank of Namibia's Annual Symposium noted that the Namibian economy "over the past years witnessed a rise in the use of technology to deliver services more efficiently in various industries and sectors such as banking, payment systems, foreign exchange services, insurance, investments, and the public sector."

Meanwhile, Namibia's investment in Google's new submarine cable system Equiano which connects Africa and Europe is expected to enable faster internet speeds and lower connectivity costs for both businesses and consumers across the region.

