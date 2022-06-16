Huawei, Dubai's infrastructure company hold summit on carbon neutrality

Xinhua) 08:18, June 16, 2022

DUBAI, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Huawei and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) held their second strategic meeting on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation on digital transformation strategies in the energy sector, green infrastructure, and smart grids as well as to share experiences in achieving carbon neutrality.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO of DEWA, a public service infrastructure company owned by the Dubai government, said "the UAE has made great strides in using clean and renewable energy as an essential pillar of sustainability," according to a statement from DEWA.

Al Tayer said his company's partnership with Huawei has resulted in "major achievements over the past years," and the two sides have been "exchanging best international solutions in disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud platforms, Artificial Intelligence, data security, and big data management, among others."

Steven Yi, president of Huawei Middle East, lauded a "long-lasting strategic partnership with DEWA," pledging that Huawei will continue to provide the Dubai company with Huawei's global expertise and innovative solutions that support DEWA to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

"At Huawei, we remain committed to supporting our partners in their digital transformation efforts and further contributing to Dubai's sustainable development strategies and strengthening the UAE's global leading position in driving a digitally-led economy in the region," Yi underlined.

The summit, held at DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development in Dubai, was also attended by experts and specialists from both sides.

