Huawei to support Kenya's green energy transition

Xinhua) 10:07, June 12, 2022

NAIROBI, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei is keen to support Kenya to upscale green energy adoption and hasten low-carbon growth.

Victor Koyier, Executive Manager of Business Development at Huawei Kenya said that the East African nation has abundant renewable energy sources such as solar, geothermal, and wind which can be utilized to accelerate the transition to a green economy.

The Kenya government seeks electricity production through green energy and we have the technological solutions to support this agenda, Koyier remarked during the Huawei FusionSolar Eastern Africa Partner Summit, held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, late Friday.

Koyier observed that there is currently huge demand in Kenya for use of solar energy in the commercial and industrial sectors. "We have advanced energy storage systems which are alternatives for diesel-powered machines," said Koyier.

He revealed that Huawei also has energy solutions for households located outside the national electricity grid. "We have mini-grids that are solar-powered and can enable households in remote areas to have access to affordable electricity," Koyier said.

He added that Huawei also supports the training of students on green energy technologies to ensure that future generations in Kenya will provide solutions to enable the country to strengthen climate change adaptation and mitigation.

