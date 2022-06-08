Chinese contractors play a positive role in Kenya's construction sector, expert says

Xinhua) 08:58, June 08, 2022

NAIROBI, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese contractors have played a positive role in Kenya's construction sector which is rapidly growing, an industry expert said on Tuesday.

Wilson Mugambi, President of the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK), said that Chinese contractors have injected vitality into real estate through mega government, commercial and residential projects.

"Chinese projects in Kenya have provided employment and business opportunities to thousands of local professionals in the built environment industry," Mugambi said during a media briefing on the upcoming annual AAK convention that will be held from July 6-8.

Kenya's construction industry is one of the main areas that will and is attracting investors to the country, according to the economic growth.

There are several investment opportunities, especially in the areas of slum and informal settlement upgrading, urban renewal, middle and low-income housing development, and the manufacture and supply of building materials and components.

Mugambi added that Chinese contractors have increased the supply of houses, especially in prime areas of urban areas where the cost of houses was beyond the reach of average income households.

"The result is that the cost of houses has come down and made it more affordable to locals," he observed.

According to the industry lobby, Chinese contractors have introduced a bold approach to the structural output of their real estate projects.

"Their concrete and steel works are very good and locals have a lot to learn from the Chinese," Mugambi said.

He revealed that Chinese contractors have transformed and modernized Kenya's skyline by increasing the density of skyscrapers.

He observed that Chinese contractors also offer valuable lessons on how to execute and manage big infrastructure projects.

