Chinese-built expressway to boost Kenya's tourism sector: official

Xinhua) 10:45, May 14, 2022

NAIROBI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-built Nairobi expressway is expected to boost the tourism sector in Kenya, a senior government official said.

Najib Balala, the cabinet secretary of the Ministry for Tourism and Wildlife, told journalists in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, that trial runs by motorists are expected to commence on the facility from Saturday.

"The future is bright for the tourism sector because the Nairobi expressway is expected to reduce travel time from the airport to various tourism destinations across the city," Balala said Thursday evening during the fifth-anniversary celebration of Park Inn Hotel, Nairobi.

He observed that tourists have been facing delays in moving between the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Nairobi's central business district.

"With the expressway, tourists will take about ten minutes from arrival at the airport to the city center, instead of taking more than two hours currently," he added.

The 27.1-km Nairobi Expressway was financed and built by China Road and Bridge Corporation under a public-private partnership model and consists of four-lane and six-lane dual carriageways.

The Kenyan official said the Nairobi expressway will ensure tourists can enjoy the city's beautiful scenery due to seamless connectivity. "We want tourists to enjoy a seamless travel experience from their arrival so as to enhance their tourism experience in Kenya."

According to the Ministry for Tourism and Wildlife, the Nairobi expressway will also attract more international hotel brands to set up operations in Kenya's capital city as the level of traffic congestion reduces.

A trial run of the expressway will be launched Saturday.

