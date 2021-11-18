Shandong expo opens in Kenya amid deepening China-Kenya ties

Xinhua) 08:24, November 18, 2021

NAIROBI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The fourth edition of the Shandong Export Commodities Expo opened in Kenya's capital city Nairobi on Wednesday to help deepen China-Kenya commercial ties.

Zhang Yijun, Minister-Counselor at Chinese Embassy in Kenya said that the three-day event will provide a broad platform to showcase Chinese advanced manufacturing and machinery to Kenyan companies.

"The expo will also establish a long-lasting thriving avenue leading to a bright trade and economic cooperation future between China and Kenya," Zhang said.

According to the organizer, Afripeak Expo Kenya, altogether 103 companies are participating in the exhibition, amongst which 83 are foreign exhibitors mainly from China.

The fourth edition of the exhibition will adopt a virtual and physical event model and showcase modern Chinese made agricultural machinery, construction machinery, hardware and tools, solar and new energy products, auto parts, chemical products and medical equipment.

Zhang said that enhancing unity and cooperation with Africa has always been high on China's diplomatic agenda.

The Minister-Counselor observed that China is the largest trade partner and project contractor of Kenya.

He noted that through the first nine months of 2021, the total trade volume between China and Kenya jumped by 29.9 percent to reach 560 billion shillings (about 5 billion U.S. dollars) despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zhang, last year, the Chinese direct investment in Kenya reached 172 million dollars and the amount of newly signed contracts reached 3.2 billion dollars.

Zhang added that China is willing to work with Kenya to share growth opportunities and draw up a growth blueprint in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

Gao Wei, CEO of Afripeak Expo Kenya, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy, and in order to promote local industry, a Kenyan pavilion was added to the Expo in order to provide 20 local companies with an opportunity to showcase their products and link up with potential Chinese buyers.

Erick Rutto, first vice president of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), said that the exhibition is a fitting launch-pad for growing trade cooperation between China and Africa.

"It is an important signal to the world that China remains open for business despite the growing wave of trade protectionism," he added.

