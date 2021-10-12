China, Kenya to further synergize development strategies, deepen cooperation: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Kenya to strengthen the docking of the two countries' development strategies and deepen bilateral cooperation in such areas as communications, healthcare and education, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

In a phone conversation with Raychelle Omamo, Kenya's cabinet secretary for foreign affairs, Wang said that under the strategic guide of the two heads of state, China-Kenya relations have maintained sound development momentum despite COVID-19.

China would like to further synergize development strategies with Kenya, take an active part in the Big Four Agenda of the country under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, promote the smooth operation of such programs as the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and the Nairobi-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway, and deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including communications, healthcare and education, so as to help Kenya boost post-pandemic economic recovery, Wang noted, adding that China will continue to support Kenya to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang said China and Kenya have always understood, trusted and supported each other on the international stage, jointly practiced multilateralism, and safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, especially African countries.

China supports Kenya in assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN) Security Council this month, Wang said. The forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which will be held in Senegal, is not only the most important platform for China-Africa cooperation, but also a banner for South-South cooperation, he added.

China and Africa will work together to further build strategic consensus, promote unity in the fight against COVID-19, and vigorously promote the accelerated recovery of the African economy, Wang said, adding that China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with Kenya in this regard.

For her part, Omamo expressed her gratitude for China's valuable support to Kenya in the latter's fight against COVID-19, and its strive for economic and social development, noting that Kenya hopes to develop vigorous bilateral ties with China.

The Kenyan side will take an active part in the upcoming Forum on Africa-China Cooperation, and expects the event to inject new vitality into Africa's economic development and showcase the solidarity between Africa and China, she said.

Kenya is ready to strengthen communication and coordination, as well as mutual support, with China in multilateral fields, and hopes that both sides will continue their sound cooperation within the framework of the UN Security Council, and stand together against "vaccine nationalism," Omamo added.

