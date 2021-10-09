Chinese FM calls for building closer China-ASEAN community with shared future

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and ASEAN, the two sides should cherish the valuable experience accumulated over the past 30 years, and build a closer community with a shared future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang made the remarks when attending a reception to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and ASEAN.

Since the establishment of dialogue relations in 1991, China and ASEAN have embarked on a path of unity and win-win cooperation, making important contributions to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity, Wang added.

Thirty years on, Wang suggested the two sides create a more favorable strategic environment for the development of respective countries and long-term peace and prosperity of the region.

Wang stressed that the two sides should uphold high-level guidance and deepen strategic communication and political mutual trust, so as to draw a new blueprint for the long-term development of the relations.

Wang also called for fostering new areas of practical cooperation, vigorously exploring emerging fields such as digital economy, scientific and technological innovation, and blue economy to promote regional green transformation and sustainable development.

Noting efforts to improve people's livelihood and well-being, Wang said that China would continue to do its best to provide vaccines and other anti-pandemic supplies to ASEAN countries.

The two sides should strengthen cooperation in poverty reduction, disaster prevention and mitigation, and social development, Wang added.

Wang also called on both sides to safeguard long-term peace and stability in the South China Sea, practice true multilateralism and open regionalism together and jointly participate in global governance.

