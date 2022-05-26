Huawei intensifies training to expand ICT talent pool in Kenya

NAIROBI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecoms firm Huawei has intensified its training in a bid to expand the Information Communication Technology (ICT) talent pool in Kenya, an official said on Wednesday.

Dalmar Abdi, Chief Public Relations Officer at Huawei Kenya said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, during a tour of the Huawei Training Center that the technology firm is committed to bridge the practical ICT training and certification gap in Kenya.

"To this end we have partnered with 80 institutions of higher learning to provide their ICT students with practical ICT exposure with modern machines," Abdi said.

The Huawei Training Centre is housed in the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI) in Nairobi and is expected to train at least 200 high-level advanced ICT experts and 5,000 ICT technical experienced professionals.

He noted that the Chinese technology firm also aims to train another 2,500 civil servants and 12,000 graduates, students and youth in Kenya.

The Huawei Training Center also serves 28 countries in the East, Central and Southern African region.

"The aim of the government-approved training centre is to provide certified theory and practical learning and therefore facilitate a steady flow of talented ICT human resources for Kenya's economy," Abdi added.

He revealed that Huawei will expose students to a wide array of the latest innovative equipment in mobile networks, fiber networks, energy solutions and other integrated telecommunications infrastructure.

"We remain committed to supporting Kenya to develop its ICT skills across various levels and more so in government services to better serve Kenyans. We will continue supporting the country not only in building ICT infrastructure but also to transfer knowledge through various courses to ensure there are well-skilled professionals in the market," Abdi noted.

He said the Huawei training center is part of the firm's move to support government initiatives to grow the ICT sector as outlined in Kenya's Digital Economy White Paper.

