Huawei establishes academy to develop talent ecosystem in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 08:41, March 24, 2022

DHAKA, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei has established an academy in Bangladesh to equip young learners with industry-fit skills and develop an information and communications technology (ICT) talent ecosystem.

The academy was established in collaboration with one of the country's leading educational institutions Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The journey of the "Huawei BUET ICT Academy" with around 250 students started on Wednesday following an inauguration ceremony at its campus in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladeshi state minister for ICT, was present at the ceremony as the chief guest while Pan Junfeng, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, and Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of BUET, among others, attended the event.

In his speech, Palak said, "We've seen what the features of Huawei BUET ICT Academy are and how it will be beneficial to the students and teachers."

Majumder said they are delighted to collaborate with Huawei for establishing this ICT academy.

He said this academy will contribute significantly to the existing curriculum of BUET as well as help the aspiring learners to develop themselves by acquiring hands-on experience and get insights into the industry.

Pan said Huawei is also happy to extend this project to Bangladesh. Driven by the idea "We're in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh," Huawei ICT academy will strive for excellence through collaboration of young learners with academics and industry experts.

The academy has been established as a non-profit education program where the learners will be provided with training and learning solutions to meet the needs of the ICT sector, according to Huawei.

Another major intention of this academy is to create a talent ecosystem for the ICT sector, the company said, adding the participants will be given a chance to communicate with more than 3,000 instructors from around the world.

According to a Huawei statement, there will be 83 certification programs on 19 different subjects as per the current plan.

The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy, it said.

Huawei said it has more than 1,500 such ICT academies in over 90 countries around the world.

