Huawei announces new scholarship program for youth in Spain

Xinhua) 08:19, March 11, 2022

MADRID, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on Thursday launched a new scholarship program for talented young people in Spain.

With the "Semillas para el Futuro" (Seeds for the Future) scholarship program, Huawei is promoting education and training in Spain for the 20th year running.

The program was developed in collaboration with the University-Enterprise Foundation (FUE), whose work aims to build long-term relationships between universities, companies, and society in general.

The one-year Seeds for the Future course will be offered to 15 university students with different technical profiles, and will focus on computer science, engineering, telecommunications, finance and legal issues at Huawei's own facilities.

Huawei Spain's Corporate and Social Responsibility Manager, Valerie Sosto, said that young people are "the foundation of our future."

"We think it is essential to contribute to the development of attractive and quality training, based on close collaboration between the academic and business spheres," She added.

Seeds for the Future is part of Huawei's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, "Creating Opportunities through Education."

Another scholarship project, "The Future of ICT," has already helped train 200 students from universities throughout Spain in digital skills.

