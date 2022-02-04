Saudi Digital Academy signs deal with Huawei to develop local talents

Xinhua) 19:37, February 04, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2022 shows the outside view of Chinese tech giant Huawei's largest overseas store on its opening day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Saudi Digital Academy and Chinese tech giant Huawei signed a deal for promoting the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi vision 2030 through jointly developing Saudi tech talents.

RIYADH, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Digital Academy has signed a deal with China's telecom giant Huawei on developing local technological talents, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The deal, signed by Saudi Digital Academy's CEO Mohammed Al-Suhaim and Deputy CEO of Huawei Tech Investment in Saudi Arabia Steven Liu on the sidelines of the international technological Conference LEAP, aims to promote the digital transformation of the Kingdom to meet the Saudi vision 2030.

Saudi Kids try smart products at Huawei's largest overseas store on its opening day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Under the deal, the two sides will cooperate in launching several projects relying on the Huawei Academy for Information Technology and Communications.

About 8,000 Saudi talents are expected to be developed through the Huawei-accredited program of certificates about information technology and communications.

A Saudi kid visits Huawei's largest overseas store on its opening day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

In the coming years, they will also make joint efforts to organize the annual Huawei competition for information technology and communication in the Middle East, which was held in 2021 coordinated by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Some other activities are going to be held to exchange knowledge, where Huawei will provide accredited certificates for 100 Saudi trainers through the academy's training program.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)