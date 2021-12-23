Huawei to deploy digital tools to boost wildlife conservation in Africa

NAIROBI, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei said Wednesday it will deploy its 5G technology to enhance conservation of iconic wildlife species in Africa amid threats linked to human activities and climate change.

Huawei said its 5G technology and cutting-edge cameras will boost monitoring of wild animals in their natural habitats across the Sub-Saharan African region.

In addition, Huawei's digital tools will help capture and transmit high-quality, real-time images of animals, avert potential danger besides sustaining tourism in the continent.

"This practice is expected to not only open up conservation programs to newer ways of preserving endangered animal species, but will also provide tourists with alternative modes of experiencing new destinations," it said in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Lauren Arthur, South African conservationist and wildlife television presenter hailed the deployment of Huawei's 5G technology, saying it will revolutionize protection of endangered species.

She noted that the endangered African Penguin that inhabits Boulders Beach in Cape Town, South Africa has benefited from technology-driven conservation initiatives.

She observed that 5G technology has been instrumental in helping conservationists monitor animal colonies across the African continent, adding that use of a 5G camera will help rangers watch wild animals closely and prevent negative incidents like bee attacks.

"In the future, 5G will not only enrich people's digital lives but will also bring real benefits and change to humans, companies, societies and the natural world," said Arthur.

Besides providing digital tools to boost conservation of iconic species in Africa, Huawei has also supported enhanced protection of rainforests through use of its Cloud Artificial Intelligence.

