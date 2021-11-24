Huawei to boost Malaysia's digitization efforts with new innovation center

Xinhua) 09:44, November 24, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Huawei will boost Malaysia's digitization efforts as the Chinese telecom giant seeks to accelerate the country's digital economy transformation by building the country into a regional digital hub, Huawei said on Tuesday.

The company unveiled its newly refurbished and upgraded Huawei Customer Solution Innovation Center (CSIC) as part of a commemoration ceremony celebrating its 20th anniversary since entering the Malaysian market, it said in a statement.

The center was designed as an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub and center of excellence to drive the industry's open ecosystem and accelerate digital economy transformation in Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob attended as the guest of honor, noting the efforts of Huawei to strengthen and accelerate Malaysia's digital transformation in delivering his keynote address.

Ismail Sabri also thanked the company for employing local talents and creating opportunities for Malaysians to grow in the company, while helping to promote digital inclusivity.

He thanked Huawei for its continued efforts in helping bridge the digital divide in the country by creating better connectivity, bringing together the country's various communities.

For his part, Huawei Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Michael Yuan said the past two years had demonstrated to the world the importance of building up digital infrastructure and highlighting the need for greater cooperation and integration.

"We need each other and we have realized that global integration and economies of scale can make the whole world more efficient."

"We applaud the government's proactive approaches towards transforming the nation into a high-income country by leveraging technology and digitalization. It is our belief that a better-connected Malaysia will have a prosperous future," he said.

Cloud Computing was another highlight, with Huawei working with Malaysian communication service provider Telekom Malaysia on their Alpha Edge, the only Malaysian-owned Cloud and AI infrastructure and services to enterprises and government institutions that ensures data sovereignty.

The CSIC also displayed network infrastructure devices which utilize latest technological advances in 5G and telecommunications as well as Huawei's RuralStar, which overcomes the technical challenges of connecting remote areas, bringing connectivity to hard-to-reach communities.

Digital cooperation has continued to be a key point of cooperation between China and various members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) including Malaysia with leaders emphasizing such cooperation at the recently concluded summit to mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of the China-ASEAN dialogue relations.

Ismail Sabri had urged participating countries to consolidate cooperation in digital economy, transformation and infrastructure, as well as connectivity to ensure supply chains continue to expand and remain unimpeded.

