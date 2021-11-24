Huawei trains 50 Malawian ICT students

Xinhua) 08:40, November 24, 2021

LILONGWE, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Huawei has trained 50 Malawian students from universities and colleges, under the company's Seeds for the Future Program.

The training, dubbed 2021 Industrial Digital Transformation Conference, started from Nov. 15 and ended Tuesday in Lilongwe, with the presentation of certificates to the young people who had now attained new knowledge in the information and communications technology (ICT) world.

Local Huawei representative, Angela Chuma, told Xinhua that like the previous similar training under the program, this year's conference offered the students an opportunity to appreciate the world of ICT through interaction with the company's ICT experts, among others.

"The training has been very successful and our young talents have been able to see what the world of ICT holds out there, and what's new to come," said Chuma, adding that "the students were able to interact with our experts in China through questions and answers, and the students also had live sessions with students from other countries."

She said Huawei believes that the knowledge the students have acquired will contribute a lot to the development of the country through ICT interventions.

The students' representative, Alex Mwachande, described the training as a "game-changer" and that it has broadened the students' horizons in the ICT.

"It was a very important training, we've learned what 5G network is all about, we've also learned about cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), database storage, and how best these can be utilized to benefit our country and surrounding neighbors," said Mwachande.

The students have also learned about doing projects as a group, which, according to the students' representative, is a "profitable" departure from their old way of thinking of doing business alone.

Meanwhile, Malawi's Information Minister Gospel Kazako, has described the program as "critical for Malawi's development" given that "the current industrial revolution is dependent on the ICT".

Seeds for the Future Program is one of Huawei's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and it aims at bridging the digital gap and imparting the ICT knowledge and expertise to youths. In Malawi, the program was officially rolled out in 2016.

