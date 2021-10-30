Huawei reports 71.3 bln USD revenue in Jan.-Sept.

Xinhua) 13:37, October 30, 2021

SHENZHEN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei Friday announced that it generated 455.8 billion yuan (about 71.3 billion U.S. dollars) in sales revenue in the first three quarters of 2021 with the net profit margin at 10.2 percent.

"Overall performance was in line with expectations," said Guo Ping, Huawei's rotating chairman. "While our B2C business has been significantly impacted, our B2B businesses remain stable."

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)