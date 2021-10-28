Huawei presents vision for sustainable future at European Innovation Day

Xinhua) 09:41, October 28, 2021

VIENNA, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei held its annual European Innovation Day here on Wednesday. This year's focus was on sustainability, the environment, the digital economy and talent cultivation.

Titled "Innovate for a Sustainable Europe," the event provided a platform for the technology industry as well as local partners, universities, media platforms and governments to interact and exchange ideas.

Former Austrian President Heinz Fischer opened the event saying that "I hope that Huawei will make further contributions in terms of innovation and green solutions to Austria. Let's make joint efforts to contribute to a peaceful, successful and beautiful Austria and Europe."

Huawei's Senior Vice President and Board Member Catherine Chen said that "Together with our partners, we will drive green progress and push innovation to create a more sustainable Europe."

This year's edition of the European Innovation Day was the first to use 5G live streaming to broadcast for global audiences in addition to its normal keynote speeches and on-site panel discussions. The event also saw a 5G demo truck provided by Huawei that gave audiences outside the venue a hands-on experience of 5G applications like smart mining and AR (augmented reality) gaming.

At the event, Huawei showcased some of its sustainability projects. As a key promoter of digitalization within the European market over the past 20 years, Huawei also presented many promising advancements in different economic sectors, including their work deploying 5G-powered robots in hospitals in Vienna.

The event also focused on the promotion of young talent. According to Phillip Gan, president of Huawei's Central Eastern Europe and Nordic Region, the company has trained "more than 30,000 ICT (information and communication technology) professionals in Europe through its programs like "Seeds for the Future." Over the next five years, Huawei will invest about 35 million euros (40.7 million U.S. dollars) in cultivating local talent.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)