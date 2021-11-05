Honor opens first smart industrial park since split from Huawei

Xinhua) 08:30, November 05, 2021

SHENZHEN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Smartphone manufacturer Honor Device Co., Ltd. on Thursday opened its first intelligent industrial park since it became independent from Huawei last November.

The facility in Shenzhen city of south China's Guangdong Province consists of a new product verification center, a flagship mobile phone production center, an innovation incubation center and an intelligent manufacturing capacity-building center.

Honor's domestic smartphone shipments jumped 25 percent year on year to 14.2 million units in the third quarter of this year, despite a 5-percent decline for the broader Chinese smartphone market, statistics from market research firm Canalys showed. Honor's domestic market share has risen to 18 percent, ranking third in the third quarter.

Honor's market share this year is recovering at a fast rate that has surprised the industry, said the company's CEO Zhao Ming.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)