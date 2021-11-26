Huawei, UNESCO call on Kenya to devise ICT talent cultivation strategy to spur digital economy

Xinhua) 09:11, November 26, 2021

NAIROBI, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Huawei and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Thursday called on Kenya to develop an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent cultivation strategy to spur the digital economy.

Huawei Technologies Kenya and the UNESCO launched their ICT Talent Cultivation for Kenya's Digital Economy report in Nairobi, which has identified a gap between the existing ICT knowledge and skills in Kenya and those demanded by industry.

The report collects a range of evidence to support Kenyan policymakers in developing a country-level strategy on talent cultivation for the digital economy.

The report recommends Kenya to improve academia, industry collaboration and also support the upscaling of private sector initiatives in the ICT sector.

Fiona Pan, deputy CEO of Huawei Kenya, said that Kenya is amongst the few countries in Africa that are taking an early lead to tap the benefits of digital technologies for economic growth.

He noted that interventions that can contribute to further strengthening the digital economy in Kenya are highly desirable and one such intervention is talent cultivation.

The tech firm said that it takes pride in not only helping grow the ICT infrastructure within the country but also the local ICT talent through various initiatives such as internships, training programs, and full-time recruitment.

"We believe Kenya must have a skilled workforce empowered and equipped to take up new opportunities that new and emerging technologies will present as we work towards achieving a digital economy," Pan noted.

Joe Mucheru, cabinet secretary of Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs said that the report not only provides relevant findings on the situation of the local ICT talent development but also provides clear guidelines and recommendations to better improve the existing programs in place by academia, industry and government.

Mucheru noted that the launch of the report is timely especially with the growth of the digital economy and the digital transformation of industries taking precedence.

He observed that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated digitalization globally and opened up new opportunities for all.

"This transformation requires a massive investment in the relevant skills set that will allow for the youth and the old alike to partake and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital economy and the gig economy," said Mucheru.

The government official also hailed Huawei for its commitment and investment in developing Kenya local ICT talent.

