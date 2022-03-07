Huawei provides cloud service for virtual edition of Bangladeshi book fair

Xinhua) 14:46, March 07, 2022

DHAKA, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei has provided cloud service for virtual edition of Bangladesh's largest ongoing annual book fair.

"Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022," which literally means "Immortal Twenty First Book Fair-2022", was kicked off on Feb. 15 and will continue till March 17 at Dhaka's Bangla Academy premises and adjacent Suhrawardy garden.

Taking the changed realities into account, the Bangla Academy, organizer of the fair, has launched a website so that the visitors and interested people can have a virtual tour and access information and other facilities digitally through this website, Huawei said in a statement on Monday.

Poet Nurul Huda, director general (DG) of the Bangla Academy, said Bangldesh is moving towards digital services, and the government is facilitating this transformation. Accordingly, the Bangla Academy has launched a website for the fair this year so that everyone can access whatever information they need digitally.

"This is appreciable that Huawei has come forward as a cloud partner in this initiative," he said.

Yuying Karl, director for Public Affairs and Communications Department at Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said Huawei has been participating in the development of ICT sector and serving Bangladesh through introducing world's most innovative technologies, such as Huawei Cloud platform.

"As part of our commitment, we are happy to provide cloud service to facilitate the fair's virtual site. We believe that this website will add a new dimension to the book fair and help the Bangla Academy in many ways," he said.

Huawei Cloud started its journey in Bangladesh in 2018 and initially facilitated the e-government execution in the country. It also provides solutions for media, e-commerce, manufacturing industry to help their digital transformation with local service support.

