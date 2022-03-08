Huawei takes leap into future with Hungarian supply center

Xinhua) 08:26, March 08, 2022

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Hungary is moving closer to the forefront of 5G technology advances, with the completion of digitization at Huawei's European Supply Center (ESC) plant in Paty, 20km west of Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

This development will enable a number of 5G-based Industry 4.0 solutions to support the logistics and manufacturing center, the company said here on Monday.

Hundreds of millions of forints have been invested in self-driving transport vehicles, and augmented reality artificial intelligence-controlled image processing. This will also help with logistics, manufacturing and quality control tasks, Huawei said.

The private 5G network will also boost work and data security to an exceptionally high level, the company added.

Laszlo Gyorgy, State Secretary for Economic Strategy and Regulation of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, said Monday: "The investment in Paty is a prime example of Hungary being at the forefront of 5G technological developments."

"Countries that do not take advantage of this opportunity will lose their competitiveness, as these technology platforms will be decisive in the coming decades," he added.

Meanwhile, Jason Xie, CEO of Huawei Technologies Hungary, said at a press conference on Monday: "The development in Paty is an outstanding, real-world demonstration of the business use of 5G in the Industry 4.0 model."

"The development will also provide insight into production and logistics processes of the future."

Huawei Technologies is present in more than 170 countries, and its products and services are used by nearly one-third of the world's population.

In 2020, Huawei achieved combined global sales of more than 137 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 11 percent compared to 2019.

In Hungary, the company employs more than 2,000 people. (1 U.S. dollar =362 Hungarian forints)

