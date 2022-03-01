Feature: Refugees camp out at train station on Hungary-Ukraine border

Xinhua) 08:16, March 01, 2022

ZAHONY, Hungary, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The small local train station in Zahony, a town on the Hungary-Ukraine border, was filled with refugees - mostly women and children -- fleeing Ukraine on Monday.

They were waiting for trains to take them to other parts of Hungary or Europe.

At the station's main entrance, humanitarian organizations, such as the International Red Cross, have set up tents to provide food, hot or cold beverages, and blankets to the stranded crowds.

Their staff and volunteers also give information on transportation and accommodation, and they also help the refugees with the asylum applications.

The station's parking lot was filled with vans, buses and cars as it was also a rendezvous point for those with relatives or friends in Hungary.

A group of young women with their children were waiting for a car to be sent by their employer, a French bank, that had to close its branch in Kyiv and was relocating its personnel to Hungary and other European Union countries.

"We came from Kyiv with my colleagues, we stayed a bit in Uzhgorod, close to the Hungarian border," Anna Dobrina, mother of a 13-year-old boy, told Xinhua.

She was calm and kept her emotions under control but was visibly very upset. "It is just incredible, nobody thought they would do it. We want this to end and want the support of the international community!"

In the middle of the station, a group of well-dressed African students, also fleeing Ukraine, was standing not knowing how to proceed.

Many of the refugees are extended Ukrainian or Hungarian-speaking Roma families.

It is an emotional scene: the faces simultaneously reflect loss and relief.

Most of the children play as they do not understand the reason for their voyage and are excited at the prospect of biscuits, snacks and instant meals offered to them in the tents.

The adults are solemn. They understand their situation and are worried for their relatives and friends who had to stay in Ukraine, where the government banned males aged between 18 and 60 from leaving the country last Thursday night.

Hungary's state railway company MAV has issued refugees - regardless of their citizenship -- a "solidarity" ticket to any destination in the country free of charge.

Hungary's authorities said that an estimated 77,000 refugees arrived in the country between Thursday to Sunday night, and this number is set to increase.

Last week, the government said that up to 600,000 refugees could arrive in the country from Ukraine.

