Ukrainian people arrive at borders with Romania

Xinhua) 16:43, February 28, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows Ukrainian children in Siret, Romania. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with Romania. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

Staff members provide hot drinks to Ukrainian people in Siret, Romania, Feb. 27, 2022. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with Romania. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows a child in Siret, Romania. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with Romania. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows a woman and her child in Siret, Romania. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with Romania. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows Ukrainian people in Siret, Romania. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with Romania. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows Ukrainian people in Siret, Romania. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with Romania. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

Ukrainian people wait to pass the customs in Siret, Romania, Feb. 27, 2022. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with Romania. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

Ukrainian people turn to volunteers for help in Siret, Romania, Feb. 27, 2022. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with Romania. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)