Ukraine says Kiev still under control

Xinhua) 15:59, February 28, 2022

KIEV, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian army said on Monday that the situation in Kiev was still under its control.

As the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian army posted on Facebook, Ukrainian forces still had Kiev in control as it defeated the repeated attempts by Russian troops to storm into the outskirts of Kiev at night.

Meanwhile, the Russian troops had failed to control any big regional cities and Ukrainian forces had repelled the Russians on all fronts last night, the local National News Agency of Ukraine cited Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, as saying.

Although Russian troops have launched air raids on several cities including Kharkiv, Kiev and Chernihiv, Ukrainian air defense systems withstood the attacks, said the report.

The news above has yet to be confirmed from the Russian side.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Sunday, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects since the start of operations.

