Languages

Archive

Monday, February 28, 2022

Home>>

Kharkiv shelter in camera of Chinese student in Ukraine

(People's Daily App) 09:59, February 28, 2022

A shelter in a Kharkiv subway station was revealed in this video taken by a Chinese student in Ukraine. Residents bring their belongings, children and pets to sit on the steps of the station and try to escape the war.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories