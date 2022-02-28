Home>>
Kharkiv shelter in camera of Chinese student in Ukraine
(People's Daily App) 09:59, February 28, 2022
A shelter in a Kharkiv subway station was revealed in this video taken by a Chinese student in Ukraine. Residents bring their belongings, children and pets to sit on the steps of the station and try to escape the war.
