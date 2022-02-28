Kiev still controlled by Ukrainian army: official
KIEV, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Kiev is still under the control of Ukrainian forces as of Sunday morning, the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.
"The situation in Kiev is calm, the capital is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army and defense. There were several clashes with sabotage groups at night," said Mykola Povoroznyk, first deputy head of the administration.
According to Ukraine's government-run Ukrinform news agency, a curfew is implemented here until 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) Monday, and the movement of private vehicles without special passes is prohibited during the period.
