Gas pipeline explodes in Ukraine's Kharkiv
(Xinhua) 09:00, February 28, 2022
KIEV, Feb. 27 (Xinhua)-- An explosion on a gas pipeline occurred in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.
According to the report citing sources from the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, the Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city's Danylivka district in the early morning.
There is yet no second source confirming Russia's role in the blast.
