Russia says armed forces hit 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
(Xinhua) 09:05, February 28, 2022
MOSCOW, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects since the start of operations, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday.
Russia continued its strike against Ukraine's military infrastructure on Saturday using air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, Konashenkov told a regular briefing, reiterating that the Russian military takes all measures to ensure the safety of civilians.
The Russian armed forces have completely blockaded the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk in southern Ukraine, he said.
He added that a total of 471 Ukrainian service members have been detained and will be sent to their families after paperwork.
