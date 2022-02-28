Zelensky rejects talks in Belarus as Russian delegation arrives

Xinhua) 09:03, February 28, 2022

KIEV/MOSCOW, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday rejected Russia's offer of holding negotiations in Belarus, suggesting alternative cities including Budapest and Warsaw for talks.

Zelensky made the remarks in a video address posted on his Telegram channel shortly after the Kremlin announced that a Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus and will be ready to start negotiations with Ukraine in the city of Gomel.

"We're saying no to Minsk. Other cities can be a place to meet," the president said. "Of course, we want peace, we want to meet, we want for the war to end. Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku -- we have suggested all that to Russia," he added.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a delegation including representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and other government agencies has arrived in Belarus.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)