Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia is in Belarus -- Sputnik

Xinhua) 13:43, February 28, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia is now in Belarus, Sputnik reported on Monday.

The talks are expected to start on Monday morning, it added.

Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday via social media.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)