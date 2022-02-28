Languages

Monday, February 28, 2022

Russia-Ukraine talks to start at 0900 GMT Monday

(Xinhua) 16:00, February 28, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are expected to start at 0900 GMT on Monday, head of Russian delegation was quoted by Sputnik as saying. 

